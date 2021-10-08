Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $258.60 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $258,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.