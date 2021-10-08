Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $320.57 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.92% of Entegris worth $320,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

ENTG opened at $121.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

