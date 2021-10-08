Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $358.77 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lear were worth $358,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,885.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

