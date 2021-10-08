Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 16,696 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $460,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $472.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.