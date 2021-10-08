Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 358,064 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,064 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $350,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 59.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

