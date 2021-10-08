Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 679,743 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 679,743 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $285,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE SKX opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

