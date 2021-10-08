Master Contract Token Price Up 108.7% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 108.7% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $260,398.63 and $80,211.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.95 or 0.06634495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00099273 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

