Matthew J. Tucker Sells 24,230 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $677,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in OLO by 172.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

