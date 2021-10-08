MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,490.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $734,878.46 and $58,490.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.52 or 1.00030665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066285 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.00350850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00603084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00231802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004374 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

