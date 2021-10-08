Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,080,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,709,078. Max Sound has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

