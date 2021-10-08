MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

