MCDEX Price Tops $32.09 (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

