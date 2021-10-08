McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.