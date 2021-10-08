Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 61.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 663,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLA. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,828 shares of company stock worth $18,128,940. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

