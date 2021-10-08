Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
MFIN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.99 million, a PE ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
