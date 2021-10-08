Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.99 million, a PE ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.