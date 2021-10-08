MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.55. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.