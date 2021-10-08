Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercury is benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged services. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury’s growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. However, pandemic-related modernization delays, and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s revenue growth in the near-term. Though Mercury has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.