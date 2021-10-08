Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

