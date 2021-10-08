Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MTLFF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Metallis Resources
