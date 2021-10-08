Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTLFF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

