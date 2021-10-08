Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $17.51 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $137,455.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.50 or 0.06637991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099503 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,091,793 coins and its circulating supply is 79,091,695 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

