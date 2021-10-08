Michael E. Longo Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
