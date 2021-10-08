Michael E. Longo Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

