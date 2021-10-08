Michael Guthrie Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.

RBLX opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $390,228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

