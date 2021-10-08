Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,494,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $352,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 23,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

