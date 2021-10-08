Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.43. 45,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,966. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

