Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $11.51 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $10.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $627.03. 10,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

