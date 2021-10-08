Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $14.01 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

