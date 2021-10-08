Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 4,709 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Shares of RNR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.