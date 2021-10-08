Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.38

Shares of Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 167,729 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of £73.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In other Minds and Machines Group news, insider Guy Elliott purchased 2,000,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

