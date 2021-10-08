Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,664 shares of company stock worth $5,954,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

