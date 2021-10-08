Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Insider Acquires A$55,625.19 in Stock

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) insider Stephen Layton bought 4,278,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,625.19 ($39,732.28).

Mithril Resources Company Profile

Mithril Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, vanadium, titanium, and nickel deposits. It hold an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Copalquin Gold Silver covering an area of 70 sq km located in the Durango State, western Mexico.

