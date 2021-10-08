Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,966 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.82.

The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

