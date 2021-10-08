Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,966 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.82.
The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
