Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

