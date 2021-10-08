Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,151 shares of company stock valued at $66,303,686. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $622.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.58. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

