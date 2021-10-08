Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,071,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,440,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,992,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

