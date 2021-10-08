Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $193,000 Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

GIL stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

