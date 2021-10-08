Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.96 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -64.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

