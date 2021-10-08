Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 161 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.