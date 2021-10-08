Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 843 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.