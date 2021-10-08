MktCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MktCoin has a market cap of $58,920.04 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

