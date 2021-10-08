Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.47. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.50. The company had a trading volume of 359,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,808. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.32.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,524,340. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.