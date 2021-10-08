Monavale Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $433.78 or 0.00781459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $3.84 million and $7,224.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00325598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

