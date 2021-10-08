Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $66,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 243.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 222,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

