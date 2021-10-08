MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $128,493.45 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $472.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

