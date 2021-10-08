Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $293.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.08 and its 200-day moving average is $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

