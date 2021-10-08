Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCL. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

