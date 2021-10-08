Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,356.61

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.61 ($17.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 25,523 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91). Insiders acquired 431 shares of company stock valued at $568,835 over the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

