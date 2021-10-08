Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,366. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

