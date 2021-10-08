Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 1,098,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Mplx has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

