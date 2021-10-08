MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE MPLN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29. MultiPlan has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

