Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.